Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

MRSN stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.45.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,119.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $425,885.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,963 shares of company stock worth $1,273,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

