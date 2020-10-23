Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Linx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Itau BBA Securities cut Linx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC cut Linx from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of LINX stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Linx has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.94 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linx during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Linx in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linx in the second quarter valued at about $154,000.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

