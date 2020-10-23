Financial Contrast: Golden Star Resources (GSS) versus The Competition

Golden Star Resources (NYSE: GSS) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Golden Star Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Star Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Star Resources $264.74 million -$67.43 million 26.88 Golden Star Resources Competitors $1.18 billion $97.11 million 45.66

Golden Star Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Golden Star Resources. Golden Star Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Star Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Star Resources -16.59% -176.24% 5.50% Golden Star Resources Competitors -18.55% -13.59% -1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Golden Star Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Star Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Golden Star Resources Competitors 731 2811 2614 94 2.33

Golden Star Resources currently has a consensus price target of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 65.70%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 20.22%. Given Golden Star Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Star Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Golden Star Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Golden Star Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Star Resources has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Star Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golden Star Resources competitors beat Golden Star Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

