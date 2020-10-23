Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GERN has been the subject of several other reports. B.Riley Securit reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $583.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.70. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 19,251.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell acquired 17,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,172.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Geron by 1,483.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Geron by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

