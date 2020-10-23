Comparing Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) & Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES)

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) and Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Propetro and Nuverra Environmental Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Propetro $2.05 billion 0.21 $163.01 million $1.60 2.69 Nuverra Environmental Solutions $168.24 million 0.24 -$54.94 million N/A N/A

Propetro has higher revenue and earnings than Nuverra Environmental Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Propetro and Nuverra Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propetro 1 7 7 0 2.40 Nuverra Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Propetro presently has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 59.88%. Given Propetro’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Propetro is more favorable than Nuverra Environmental Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Propetro has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Propetro and Nuverra Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propetro 1.58% 5.76% 4.08% Nuverra Environmental Solutions -51.41% -15.85% -11.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Propetro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Propetro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Propetro beats Nuverra Environmental Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet comprised 20 hydraulic fracturing units with 905,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas. It operates through three divisions: the Rocky Mountain, the Northeast, and the Southern. The Rocky Mountain Division manages a fleet of 204 trucks; owns, manages, and leases a network of 20 salt water disposal wells under the Landtech brand names; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks, loaders, manlifts, light towers, winch trucks, and other miscellaneous equipment used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others, as well as provides oilfield labor services. The Northeast Division manages a fleet of 201 trucks; owns, manages, and leases a network of 14 salt water disposal wells under the Nuverra, Heckmann, and Clearwater brands; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks and winch trucks used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others. The Southern Division manages a fleet of 34 trucks; owns and operates 60-mile underground twin pipeline network; owns, manages, and leases a network of 7 salt water disposal wells; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks and winch trucks used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others. The company was formerly known as Heckmann Corporation and changed its name to Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. in May 2013. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

