Facebook, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2020 earnings at $7.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

FB stock opened at $278.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.38. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

