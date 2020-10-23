QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) vs. Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Financial Review

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -143.64% -87.38% -36.00% Xperi -8.65% 18.37% 9.41%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QuickLogic and Xperi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 2 1 0 2.33 Xperi 0 0 4 0 3.00

QuickLogic currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 189.86%. Xperi has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.40%. Given QuickLogic’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Xperi.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuickLogic and Xperi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $10.31 million 3.21 -$15.44 million ($2.02) -1.48 Xperi $280.07 million 4.85 -$62.53 million $2.56 4.90

QuickLogic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xperi. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xperi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

QuickLogic has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xperi beats QuickLogic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The company develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, EOS3 LV, EOS S3AI, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, SensiML analytics, and architecture consulting. In addition, it licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation has a collaboration with Airoha. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies and intellectual property related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, and IMAX Enhanced brands. It delivers software and hardware based solutions combined with various other intellectual property to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and licenses 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for semiconductors that are used in smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as servers used in datacenters. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

