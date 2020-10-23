Reviewing Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and China Automotive Systems (OTCMKTS:CAAS)

Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaegis Technologies -33,972.73% N/A -1,257.19% China Automotive Systems 0.51% 0.62% 0.29%

Curaegis Technologies has a beta of -1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Curaegis Technologies and China Automotive Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

China Automotive Systems has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.23%. Given China Automotive Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Automotive Systems is more favorable than Curaegis Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Curaegis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Curaegis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.3% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and China Automotive Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaegis Technologies $10,000.00 308.72 -$4.28 million N/A N/A China Automotive Systems $431.43 million 0.23 $9.96 million $0.32 9.88

China Automotive Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Curaegis Technologies.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Curaegis Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA and AegisThe CURA segment involves in advanced fatigue management products including wearable devices offering real-time alertness monitoring, and latest in online sleep or fatigue management and interactive learning. The Aegis segment develops advanced hydraulic pump and motor designs that provide higher power density, smaller size, and greater efficiency. The company was founded by Vernon E. Gleasman, James Y. Gleasman, and Keith E. Gleasman on September 25, 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Jingzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

