Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.69

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $3.79. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 220,535 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $116.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 567,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 377,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth $801,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,590 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.