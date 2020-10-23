GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.75

Shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $2.95. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 5,766 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $31.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.20.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter.

In other GigaMedia news, CEO Cheng-Ming Huang acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 77,054 shares of company stock valued at $220,887. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.41% of GigaMedia worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

