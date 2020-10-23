Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Interpace Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interpace Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($6.38) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.98). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Interpace Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

Get Interpace Biosciences alerts:

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 110.80% and a negative return on equity of 145.12%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IDXG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpace Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of IDXG opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Interpace Biosciences has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Interpace Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.