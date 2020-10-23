Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.37

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $11.56. Resources Connection shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 99,378 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $369.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RECN. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 0.5% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,451,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 201,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 49,278 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

