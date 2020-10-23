GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.05. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 30,385 shares trading hands.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk acquired 50,000 shares of GSE Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 110,000 shares of company stock worth $109,400 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSE Systems stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.60% of GSE Systems worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

