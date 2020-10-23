US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.83

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.83 and traded as high as $34.27. US Ecology shares last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 183,470 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.07.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Renae Conley acquired 2,650 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 33.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

