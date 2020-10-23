Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.11

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.90. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 10,154 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crown Crafts from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the second quarter valued at $461,000. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 60,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

