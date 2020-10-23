China Industrial Waste Management (OTCMKTS:CIWT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

China Industrial Waste Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIWT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.07. China Industrial Waste Management shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 265 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

China Industrial Waste Management Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIWT)

China Industrial Waste Management, Inc provides environmental services and solutions in northeastern China. The company collects, stores, treats, disposes, and recycles industrial solid waste through incineration and/or landfill, physical and/or chemical treatment, material processing, packaging, analysis, and storage.

