Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.42

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $3.45. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 57,961 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.10.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $40.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 525,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 80.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 44,237 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

