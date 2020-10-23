TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.06

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $6.50. TransAlta shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 82,042 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.11.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $315.26 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2,382.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.