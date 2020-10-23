AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.08

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.98. AU Optronics shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 86,432 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AU Optronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.73.

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

