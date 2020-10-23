Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.27. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 206,601 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.15 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

