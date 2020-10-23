Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $2.82. Innodata shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 107,041 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innodata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Innodata from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

The company has a market cap of $63.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter.

Innodata Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

