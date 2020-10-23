CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.23. CompX International shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 2,161 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CompX International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.42% of CompX International worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

