Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.76

Shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.76 and traded as high as $26.13. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 38,555 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $217.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCN. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,410,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 781,358 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 352,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 302,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 300.1% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,966,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,474,756 shares during the last quarter.

About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

