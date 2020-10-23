Seaport Global Securities Comments on Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,651 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $948,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 9,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

