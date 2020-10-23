Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GPK. TheStreet raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 78,651 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 27.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 40,722 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,061,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.