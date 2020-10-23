FY2020 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for F.N.B. in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.32.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 558,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 555,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 32,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,578,000 after buying an additional 84,250 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.