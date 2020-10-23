FY2020 EPS Estimates for EMCORE Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) – Equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of EMCORE in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. B.Riley Securit analyst D. Kang now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for EMCORE’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.05 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

EMKR stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $109.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Domenik bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,340.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,237 shares of company stock worth $48,897. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 20.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.