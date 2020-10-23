FY2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Cut by Analyst

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The company has a market cap of $800.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.31. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 320.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $251,378. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.