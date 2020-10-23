Brokers Offer Predictions for Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.62.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EFSC. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $800.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.23 per share, for a total transaction of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,378. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.