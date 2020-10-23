Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for DURECT in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for DURECT’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DURECT in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

DRRX opened at $1.88 on Thursday. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.09 million, a PE ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth about $30,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

