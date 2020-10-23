$384.69 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to post $384.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $364.10 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $991.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $47.50.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

