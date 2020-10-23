$384.69 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to post $384.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $364.10 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $991.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $47.50.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sypris Solutions Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91
Sypris Solutions Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91
Innodata Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66
Innodata Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66
CompX International Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
CompX International Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Ocwen Financial Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.76
Ocwen Financial Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.76
Seaport Global Securities Comments on Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2020 Earnings
Seaport Global Securities Comments on Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report