FY2020 EPS Estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of CPSS opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

