Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

NYSE CNI opened at $104.55 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $112.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

