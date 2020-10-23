Zacks: Analysts Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to announce sales of $258.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.58 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $282.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

NASDAQ REG opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

