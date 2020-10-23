National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.06. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $104.55 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $112.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,104,000 after buying an additional 3,117,730 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 49.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,742,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 477.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,324,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,466 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after buying an additional 894,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3,348.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,856,000 after buying an additional 776,800 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

