Zacks: Analysts Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.28 Million

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post sales of $322.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.00 million. Forward Air posted sales of $361.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.98 million.

FWRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $62.52 on Friday. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $286,429.68. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $844,550. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forward Air by 218.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after buying an additional 312,596 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,338,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,663,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,869,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,511,000 after purchasing an additional 72,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 20,559.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Sypris Solutions Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91
Innodata Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66
CompX International Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Ocwen Financial Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.76
Seaport Global Securities Comments on Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2020 Earnings
