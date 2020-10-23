Central Garden & Pet Co to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%.

CENTA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

