National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $13.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.45 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Shares of CP opened at $315.85 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $327.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.7202 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 752.8% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 22,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

