$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) will announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. Perspecta reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perspecta.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

