$606.76 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post $606.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $626.28 million and the lowest is $591.00 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $537.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

