Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report sales of $16.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.82 million to $17.02 million. Gaia posted sales of $13.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $65.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.14 million to $65.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $81.35 million, with estimates ranging from $79.42 million to $83.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaia.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 22.13%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gaia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gaia stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $196.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. Gaia has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.79.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.
