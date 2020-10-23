Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report sales of $16.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.82 million to $17.02 million. Gaia posted sales of $13.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $65.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.14 million to $65.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $81.35 million, with estimates ranging from $79.42 million to $83.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 22.13%.

GAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gaia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $196.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. Gaia has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.79.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

