Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will report $11.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.64 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $10.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $44.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.98 billion to $44.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.99 billion to $47.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 13.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

