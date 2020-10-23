Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will report $11.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.64 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $10.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $44.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.98 billion to $44.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.99 billion to $47.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sanofi.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 13.88%.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.
