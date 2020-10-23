Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.10-4.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at ~$4.10 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LGND opened at $84.74 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $127.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 29.51 and a quick ratio of 29.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.83.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

