Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Central Garden & Pet Co’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

CENT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $342,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $69,043.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,444.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

