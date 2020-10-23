Investors Buy Large Volume of Smartsheet Call Options (NYSE:SMAR)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,860 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,208% compared to the average daily volume of 295 call options.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $1,905,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,518 shares in the company, valued at $31,371,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $1,389,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,108 shares of company stock valued at $35,324,119 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $3,076,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 30.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 67,027 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sypris Solutions Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91
Sypris Solutions Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91
Innodata Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66
Innodata Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66
CompX International Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
CompX International Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Ocwen Financial Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.76
Ocwen Financial Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.76
Seaport Global Securities Comments on Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2020 Earnings
Seaport Global Securities Comments on Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report