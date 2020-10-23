Investors Buy Large Volume of Smartsheet Call Options (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,860 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,208% compared to the average daily volume of 295 call options.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $1,905,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,518 shares in the company, valued at $31,371,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $1,389,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,108 shares of company stock valued at $35,324,119 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $3,076,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 30.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 67,027 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

