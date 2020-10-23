Smartsheet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,404 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,342% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.

SMAR opened at $55.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $1,389,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,108 shares of company stock valued at $35,324,119 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 492.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

