Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 213,259 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical volume of 59,238 call options.

PINS stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $52.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 78,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $2,734,639.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $1,285,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,665,208 shares of company stock valued at $174,643,324 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pinterest by 132.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 45,102 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 109,021 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,770,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $5,931,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.55.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.