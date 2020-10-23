New York Times Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NYT)

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,525 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,701% compared to the typical volume of 529 call options.

In other New York Times news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $540,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,445.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $2,551,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,033 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shannon River Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 77.9% during the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,895,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,683,000 after purchasing an additional 830,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 90.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,599,000 after acquiring an additional 616,332 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 583.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 424,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after acquiring an additional 362,201 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth approximately $7,787,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,453,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,489,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYT opened at $42.00 on Friday. New York Times has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.25 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New York Times will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on NYT. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

