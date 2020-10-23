Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 24,336 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,680% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,367 call options.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $1,512,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,856 shares of company stock worth $5,759,990. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,722,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,659,000 after acquiring an additional 114,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,265,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,918,000 after purchasing an additional 973,954 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,588,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,288 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,421,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 837,346 shares during the period.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.