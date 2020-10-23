HubSpot Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,714 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,028% compared to the average volume of 152 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on HubSpot from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $280.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jyske Bank boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.43.

HUBS stock opened at $309.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -185.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.60 and a 200-day moving average of $230.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. HubSpot has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $330.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,363,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,635,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock worth $10,089,114 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 61.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,760,000 after acquiring an additional 429,921 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 719,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,832,000 after purchasing an additional 169,639 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $916,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 40.6% during the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,725,000 after buying an additional 40,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $10,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

